Police are asking for witnesses after a person was seriously injured in Upper Hutt this morning when a vehicle crashed into a fence.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Barton Rd and Fergusson Dr in Heretaunga about 5.50am.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the crash.

“Police understand there were several witnesses to the crash and we would like to speak with them,” police said in a statement.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

“If you witnessed the crash or have any information that can assist with our inquiries, please contact us on 105 referencing event number P055780466.”