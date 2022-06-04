Police want to speak to driver at scene Northland crash in which two seriously injured

The road is completely blocked while emergency services attend the scene. Photo / NZ Herald

Northland police are searching for the driver of a vehicle at the scene of a serious crash this evening.

At least two people are in serious condition following a two-car crash that blocked State Highway 1 south of Whangārei. Police are investigating the incident this evening.

Several other occupants were in the vehicles but their condition was not yet known.

Police were notified of a two-car collision at the intersection of Totara Rd, Mata, and SH1 at 5.35pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police would like to speak with the driver of an older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy, believed to be heading south from the crash site at the time.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Rd, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Rd.

MORE TO COME