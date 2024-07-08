The vehicle was successfully spiked in Gracefield and the driver was again signalled to stop.

“They pulled over and stopped briefly, before reversing into a police vehicle and fleeing from police,” Cusin said.

“The vehicle was not pursued due to the driver’s behaviour.”

The three occupants abandoned their vehicle nearby and attempted to carjack a person’s vehicle on Gracefield Rd, but were not successful. The member of the public was not injured.

With the assistance of the police dog unit, the three occupants were tracked to Gracefield Rd and taken into custody.

“While damage was sustained to a police vehicle, thanks to our officers’ well-coordinated approach the three people were swiftly identified, located, and apprehended – plus a firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized,” Cusin said.

All three alleged offenders, between the ages of 22 and 43, are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on multiple charges.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with failing to remain stopped, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with failing to remain stopped, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of cannabis for supply.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman has been charged with failing to remain stopped.

Police said further charges are likely to follow.

“These are fast-evolving situations that often require swift and adaptable plans to be implemented, so we can limit the potential impact on our community,” Cusin said.

“This was a collective effort by various workgroups across the Hutt Valley and we are pleased to locate and seize one more firearm off the street.”

Police urge anyone who witnesses incidents with the potential to cause harm, to call them on 111 if they are happening now, or on 105 if it’s after the fact. Alternatively you can go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.