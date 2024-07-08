Advertisement
Police vehicle damaged after Lower Hutt fleeing driver incident, attempted carjacking

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear the most burgled neighbourhoods revealed, debate over speed limit increases and cardiologists warn of a heart services crisis.

Three people have been arrested after a fleeing driver incident in Lower Hutt led to an attempted carjacking and damage to a police vehicle.

A firearm, ammunition, methamphetamine, and cannabis were also seized after the driver failed to remain stopped this morning.

Hutt Valley response manager Senior Sergeant Kylee Cusin said police responded to Howard Road at about 8.40am following reports of three people in a “suspicious vehicle” parked near a commercial address.

The vehicle had left by the time police arrived.

“Police then sighted the vehicle near the intersection of Marine Drive and Howard Rd, and activated lights and sirens, signalling for the vehicle to stop. The vehicle did so, but as police approached to speak with the driver, the driver continued,” Cusin said.

The vehicle was successfully spiked in Gracefield and the driver was again signalled to stop.

“They pulled over and stopped briefly, before reversing into a police vehicle and fleeing from police,” Cusin said.

“The vehicle was not pursued due to the driver’s behaviour.”

The three occupants abandoned their vehicle nearby and attempted to carjack a person’s vehicle on Gracefield Rd, but were not successful. The member of the public was not injured.

With the assistance of the police dog unit, the three occupants were tracked to Gracefield Rd and taken into custody.

“While damage was sustained to a police vehicle, thanks to our officers’ well-coordinated approach the three people were swiftly identified, located, and apprehended – plus a firearm, ammunition and drugs were seized,” Cusin said.

All three alleged offenders, between the ages of 22 and 43, are due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow on multiple charges.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with failing to remain stopped, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with failing to remain stopped, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of cannabis for supply.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman has been charged with failing to remain stopped.

Police said further charges are likely to follow.

“These are fast-evolving situations that often require swift and adaptable plans to be implemented, so we can limit the potential impact on our community,” Cusin said.

“This was a collective effort by various workgroups across the Hutt Valley and we are pleased to locate and seize one more firearm off the street.”

Police urge anyone who witnesses incidents with the potential to cause harm, to call them on 111 if they are happening now, or on 105 if it’s after the fact. Alternatively you can go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

