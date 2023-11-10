Data shows a continued drop in school attendance, missing Auckland woman can't drive adds to investigation concerns, State Highway 1 in Northland may be closed for months and a run of settled weather is set for most of the country. Video / Corey Fleming / Gettyimages

Machetes, knives, pepper spray and knuckle dusters are among the items seized by New Zealand police nationwide with the help of tough new gang laws.

Since September, police have invoked newly legislated “gang conflict warrants” in several operations across the North Island, resulting in five arrests and several weapons seizures.

The laws give police the power to search gang-related vehicles and property over an area of suspected conflict, rather than applying for individual search warrants.

Enacted in April, the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation (CAIL) Act 2023 was first used in June by Bay of Plenty police to search vehicles in a funeral procession for Ōpōtiki Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini.

Then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan said she urged police nationwide to capitalise on the new legislation.

“What the police asked us to do was to make sure that they could really tackle [the gangs] where it hurts. That’s things like the bikes and the cars and being able to acquire those,” Allan said.

Eastern District police first issued the new warrants in September to quell tensions between the Mongrel Mob and Black Power in Tairawhiti.

As part of Operation Offside, the warrants led to the seizure of various weapons after a seven-day sweep of suspected gang members’ vehicles.

Gisborne police invoked the extended search powers again in October as part of Operation Medial, resulting in the arrests of five gang members on charges including wounding, robbery and firearms offences.

“In both operations, the impact of our staff invoking the powers was almost immediate, with a reduction in gang movement and reported altercations,” said district crime services manager Marty James.

James said that while there were learnings from both operations, the new search powers had proven successful.

“Our staff worked extremely hard to get the warrant implemented and then to use it, with praise coming from the mayor of Gisborne during Operation Medial for the quick response from police and good results,” said James.

Police in the Bay of Plenty and Central Districts have also used the expanded legislation to crack down on gang violence in their regions.

“We are sending a clear message to all gangs and the wider public that police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account,” James said.