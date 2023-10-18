The All Blacks play Argentina in their semifinal on Saturday, there are still 567,000 special votes to count and new speed cameras in Auckland that calculate the average speed between two cameras. Video / NZ Herald

Police have bolstered their response to gang activity in Tairāwhiti Gisborne, which includes obtaining a special licence for search warrants as tensions rise in the area.

Local rival gangs Mongrel Mob and Black Power are at the centre of a new operation dubbed Operation Medial, according to Inspector Darren Paki, after several firearms-related events last weekend.

Local police have now invoked new search powers under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act (CAIL) 2023, which enables special search warrant powers during times of gang conflict.

“Tairāwhiti Police have invoked these powers giving them the ability to search vehicles and occupants of vehicles of suspected gang members, and to seize firearms and weapons, and vehicles,” Paki said.

“The new powers became law in April 2023 and were last invoked by police in Manawatū in August following the death of Hori Gage.”

Paki said a high police presence will continue in the community as police remain on alert to “respond to any unlawful behaviour by gangs and anyone who believes that they are above the law”.

“We are sending a clear message to all gangs and the wider public that police do not tolerate unlawful behaviour and will work hard to hold people to account,” Paki said.

“Our community is close-knit, and we are incredibly dedicated to reducing this harm in our region.

“Police extend our appeal for information - please, if you see something, say something.”

Paki asked anyone who had information to contact police immediately, as it could be the key police need to a “fast response”.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.