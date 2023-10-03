Hori Gage was killed in a shooting on August 6 in Palmerston North. Photo / Facebook

Police have recovered two cars in the hunt for the killer of a Palmerston North man who was shot in his car in front of his wife and children.

Hori Gage, 27, was shot while sitting in the car outside an address in Highbury on August 6. Police revealed a few weeks ago that his partner, Amythyst Tukaki, and his young children were in the car too.

Tukaki and their 11-year-old son tried to defend Gage while the firearm was pointed at him.

In an update today, police revealed they have recovered a silver SsangYong Rexton, registration number HJP372, and a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Police believe there were multiple people involved in the killing, Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson said, after several search warrants were executed.

Gage’s attacker sped off in a Nissan Teana with the registration HLQ924. The car travelled in convoy with the two other vehicles before it was set on fire on Aranui Rd and burnt out.

“Police remain interested in sightings of the SsangYong in and around the Gillespies Line, Aranui Rd and Tremaine Ave areas on August 6, and ask anyone with CCTV cameras on their property who hasn’t spoken to police to come forward,” Wilson said.

Hori Gage, 27, with his family. He was fatally shot while in his car with them on August 6. Photo / NZ Police

Tukaki and police are continuing to urge anyone with information to come forward and “do the right thing”.

“He is a father, partner, brother, son, uncle and friend,” Tukaki wrote.

“He is loved by many, and he didn’t deserve any of this.

“His family didn’t deserve to witness this disgusting act of inhumanity.”

“We just hope no more families have to go through this horror.

“Do the right thing!!!! Coming home from a family day out, our babies sitting in the back seat! This is our family home! Our family car! We could have all been buried.”

Gage was a patched Mongrel Mob member and police say they believe his killing is linked to events in a Palmerston North pub on Friday, August 4.

A Black Power member’s finger and patch were removed in the incident, which followed a House of Shem concert at a bar on Main St. It was believed to be in revenge for the killing of Palmerston North Mob member Raniel Kiu in May.

Gage is not believed to have been involved in the incident on Friday night, during which a person was also run down by a car.

An anonymous gang member told the Herald then that emotions were tense and gang leaders were working to keep the peace among members in Palmerston North after Gage’s death.