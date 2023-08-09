Police are set to reveal new information on the mystery disappearance of West Auckland teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair. Photo / NZ Police

Police are to release details on the mystery disappearance of an Auckland teenager who hasn’t been seen for four months.

A stand-up is being held this afternoon at a West Auckland reserve where they will give an update in relation to efforts to locate missing 19-year-old Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

The teenager was last seen by friends and family four months ago on the evening of April 21.

Earlier Waitematā CIB’s Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said officers had made a number of extensive inquiries to locate the missing man since he was reported missing on April 24.

“However, these efforts to date have been unsuccessful, and Police are now appealing to the public for help.

“Police have serious concerns for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, and ask anyone who has seen him to contact Police immediately.”

Goldie said Mamfredos-Nair was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes, and a black hat.

Police released a CCTV image of him when he was last seen entering a gas station.

“Anyone who sights Jayden is urged to call the police on 111,” Goldie said.

Further information on his potential whereabouts could also be provided through the 105 phone service or online using reference file number 230424/9683.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

