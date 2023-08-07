Missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao: Police search to focus on roads and farmland

Police have resumed their search of Lake Ellesmere, two weeks after Yanfei Bao's disappearance. Video / NZ Herald

Police searching for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao are set to focus on roads and farmland on the outskirts of the city.

Yanfei Bao was last seen alive on July 19, when she arrived at a house for sale on Trevor St, Hornby, set to show a potential buyer through it.

A week later, her disappearance was upgraded to a homicide investigation. Since then, police have appeared to focus their efforts on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere using Police Search and Rescue, LandSar volunteers, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving members, the Police Specialist Search Group, police dog teams, Garden City Helicopters and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (Arec) hunting on the ground, water and in the sky.

On Monday a police spokesperson said the team had paused their search for the day to “take stock of where they are at and assess their next steps”.

On Tuesday the search would focus roads and farmland in and around Hudsons, Davidsons, and Clarks roads.

Police continued their search on Thursday for missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

The officer in charge of the search for Operation Helo, Detective Brent Menzies, earlier told the Herald a “significant amount of time and resource” has been put into the search.

“Everyone recognises the importance and everyone is sticking their hands up to help.

“At the end of the day, we just want some answers and something to give back to Yanfei’s family so they can have some closure.”

On Wednesday, Bao’s family issued a statement thanking family, friends, and the general public for the “outpouring of kind words and unwavering support following the disappearance of their beloved wife and mother.

“The love and compassion displayed by fellow New Zealanders has been truly humbling, and the Bao family cannot express how grateful they are for all the generous donations made through Givealittle.”

The family also expressed their “sincere appreciation” to the police for their “invaluable support and relentless dedication” in the search for Bao.

The dive squad has searched about 2.5 kilometres of water. Photo / George Heard

“The family urges anyone with information that could assist the police in locating Yanfei to come forward as soon as possible.

“Their only desire is to have her returned to them, so they can find closure and begin the grieving process.”

The family also encouraged everyone to cherish their loved ones and express their feelings openly.

“Go home tonight and tell all those you hold dear that you love and cherish them,” Bao’s husband Paul Gooch said.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves earlier said staff were “dedicated” to piecing together the circumstances of the investigation.

Police remained interested in any information relating to sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registration DPH101, particularly on July 20, the day after Bao was reported missing.

Yanfei Bao has not been seen since July 19. Photo / George Heard

The investigation team has received more than 200 tips from the public.

Bao’s family is also expected to travel to New Zealand from China, police confirmed.

A Givealittle page has been set up by one of her friends, Vani Liu.

“With heavy hearts, we ask to extend our support and help ease the burden faced by the family of Yanfei Bao, a dedicated real estate agent who has tragically disappeared while showing a house in Hornby.”

Bao’s disappearance had left her family “devastated and in deep sorrow.

“Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter and a loving mother to her young child, Momo. As her family, friends and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves discusses the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao as part of a police operation. Photo / George Heard

Bao was last seen about 10am on Trevor St in Hornby, where she was due to show a potential buyer through a home.

The 52-year-old man is charged with allegedly kidnapping Bao.

The Herald revealed the man had only been living in New Zealand for several months.

A 52-year-old man is charged with kidnapping Yanfei Bao. Photo / George Heard

Police were tight-lipped over what the man had told them. Reeves confirmed further charges are being considered.

Anyone who saw Bao’s silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm on the day she disappeared is urged to contact police, she said. The car was seen on CCTV footage in Hornby’s Trevor St, where police forensic scene experts have been examining a house.

Anyone who had seen Yanfei Bao, or had any information about where she could be, is urged to call 111 immediately and quote event number P055385539.

