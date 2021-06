Police were called to a dairy in Te Awa after reports of a robbery. Photo / NZME

Police have been called to a Napier dairy after reports of a robbery this morning around 9am.

A police spokeswoman said the person appears to have made off with cigarettes from the commercial premise on Ellison St, Te Awa.

"Police are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing," she said.

