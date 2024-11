A police operation is under way after a man discovered a mystery device in a North Shore suburb this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to an ongoing incident in Torbay after a member of the public discovered what appeared to be a small device on Beach Rd in Torbay at about 6am.

Specialist staff had been called in to safely dispose of the object.

“Road closures are in place on Beach Rd between Willis St and Toroa St,” said the spokesperson.