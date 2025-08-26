“We continue to ask the public to notify police should they notice anything unusual in the Cook Strait area or become aware that someone is overdue.”
Wellington police thanked the public, Royal NZ Navy, Royal NZ Air Force, the Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Coastguard Wellington, Wellington Airport Fire Service, Interislander, Bluebridge, Centreport, Seaworks and the media for their support.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.