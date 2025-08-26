Advertisement
Police suspend Cook Strait search after mayday call

Natasha Gordon
Police have suspended an extensive search for a missing vessel reported in distress in Cook Strait.

Police were alerted to a mayday call in the strait about 10.10pm last night.

Emergency services spent hours combing the water and found no trace

