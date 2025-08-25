Advertisement
Police seek info on mayday call for missing boat off Wellington coast

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An Interislander ferry joined the search for the missing boat on Monday night.

Police are pleading for information on a mayday call made overnight that said a boat was in trouble off the Wellington coast with multiple people on board.

A search will resume this morning at first light

The call said the boat was about three nautical miles from Karori

