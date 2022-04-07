A 56-year-old man was found deceased at Eden's Road Fruit orchard in Hope on March 9. Photo / Hayden Rose

Police continue to investigate the death of a seasonal worker at a fruit orchard in Nelson.

Anyone still holding on to meaningful information in relation to the death of Simon Bevers is urged to disclose it, a spokesperson said.

The 56-year-old was found deceased at an orchard belonging to Eden's Road Fruit in Hope on March 9.

Police say they have spoken to a number of witnesses and continue to analyse the evidence and information collected to date.

"Police are determined and remain optimistic that the person, or persons, responsible for Simon's death will be held to account."

Police would like to hear from those with vital information that has not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105, quoting file number 220309/6371.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.