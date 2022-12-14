Police station burgled in Canterbury

The Lyttelton police station was burgled on Tuesday night. Photo / George Heard

The Lyttelton police station was burgled on Tuesday night. Photo / George Heard

A police station was burgled in Canterbury overnight, with offenders stealing a police jacket and cap.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were making inquiries following a break-in at the Lyttelton Police Station.

“Around 1am a white four-door hatchback vehicle has pulled up outside the station on Sumner Rd.

Three offenders have got out of the vehicle and broken into the building, taking a high-visibility Police jacket and cap.”

No other items were stolen.

“We are making a number of inquiries to identify and locate the offenders, including reviewing CCTV,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing P052930460.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.











