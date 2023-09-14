Police stand guard outside Harlequin Bar in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating serious incidents at a bar and at a vape store in Auckland.

Just before 1am police were called to Harlequin Bar & Restaurant on Great North Rd in Pt Chevalier.

A photographer at the scene saw detectives inside the premises while armed police stood guard outside, while a smashed cash register tray lay on the ground.

Police stand guard outside Harlequin Bar on Great North Rd in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A smashed tray from a cash register outside the Harlequin Bar in Pt Chevalier. Photo / Hayden Woodard

At 2.21am police then were called to GC Vape Shop 247 on New North Rd in Mt Albert.

Once again armed police officers stood guard outside the building.

Police stand guard outside GC Vape Shop 247 in Mt Albert. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It comes just 24 hours after four masked offenders with weapons including a firearm smashed their way into the nearby Mt Albert Sports Bar and stole the contents of the cash register.

A staff member was left unhurt but shaken.

The Herald has requested comment from police, including whether they believe last night’s incidents were linked to the robbery of the Mt Albert Sports Bar.



