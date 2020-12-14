Police speak with man who rode horse through central Dunedin

After police spoke to the man, he jumped back on his horse and headed home. Photo / Robb Kidd / Twitter

Police spoke to a man who rode his horse through the Octagon in central Dunedin on Saturday afternoon.

The 48-year-old man, who was known to police, rode his horse into town from Pine Hill, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

Just a horse heading down SH1 at rush hour, ya know #Dunedin pic.twitter.com/r1Ivwt4HWi — Rob Kidd (@RobKiddNZ) December 9, 2020

After police spoke to him he jumped back on his horse and returned home, Bond said.

He was not aware that it was an offence to ride a horse through city streets, but police could use their discretion if the horse was skittish due to other traffic.

Horse droppings left on the street could be a Dunedin City Council matter, he said.

Sightings of a horse being ridden in central Dunedin have appeared on social media recently.

It is understood the rider last year attracted attention for riding a home-made petrol powered bicycle through the city's cycle lanes.