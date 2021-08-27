Police speak to two people after elderly Auckland woman attacked

Police are trying to identify these people people after an elderly woman was assaulted. Photo / NZ Police

Police have found two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly woman after following her off a bus on the North Shore.

The 78-year-old woman boarded a bus from Birkenhead shops travelling to Beach Haven before she was followed off the bus and attacked on August 14.

Police released photos of a man and a woman believed to be involved in the "nasty assault", and now say they have identified them.

"A big thanks to our community for the large amount of information we received," police said.



"We will provide a further update when it becomes available as our inquiries are now ongoing."

The pair also took a number of the woman's items, including her handbag.

Fortunately the woman was not seriously injured, but she was shaken up.