Police shot at in Palmerston North: Cops seize loaded guns, put three young men before court

The driver of the car allegedly fled with the police following the car through Awapuni and into Highbury.

One of the group then allegedly shot at the police car.

“Police continued to follow at a safe distance which resulted in a street in Highbury being cordoned,” Grantham said.

The Armed Offenders Squad responded and arrested the three men.

Police then searched a residential address and found the stolen car involved in the pursuit.

Officers also found a cut-down shotgun and two cut-down .22 firearms.

“All three firearms were loaded. A quantity of ammunition was also found,” Grantham said.

“I am proud of the actions of our people in what was an incredibly dangerous situation, not only in the initial pursuit, but then for their actions in cordoning and clearing the address where the three men were located and arrested.

“It is through our people’s professional handling of the situation that it ended without anyone getting hurt.

“The fact that three loaded firearms were found in the subsequent search is hugely concerning but prompt action has meant that they are now off the street and three people being held to account.”

The three men were due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today. They faced charges relating to Sunday’s incident and a previous failing to stop for police incident.

Grantham said police were investigating whether there were any links with this incident and previous gun crimes in recent days.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.















