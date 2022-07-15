Police seize cash, patches and rifles in Auckland gang crackdown

The spate of drive-by shootings in Auckland exposed a legal gap which the Government plans to close in a package of new laws tackling gangs.

Police have seized cash, patches and rifles this week in their effort to crack down on gang crime in Auckland.

Several arrests have been made as part of Operation Cobalt after search warrants were carried out in suburbs across the city.

One of those was at a patched Head Hunter's address in Te Atatū.

Guns, cash, drugs: Items seized by Police during a search warrant in Te Atatū as art of Operation Cobalt. Photo / Supplied

A 30-year-old man at the address was a person of interest in an investigation of an aggravated robbery in May, where a vehicle was stolen from Mt Roskill.

Police found nearly $7000 in cash as well as the vehicle that had allegedly been stolen.

They also located gang paraphernalia, a rifle, a quantity of ammunition, along with cannabis and cocaine.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the man was facing 20 charges in the Auckland District Court for serious offences.

He said police were sending a clear message illegal activity would not be tolerated.

Firearms seized by Police during a search warrant in Papakura as part of Operation Cobalt. Photo / Supplied

"With a heightened focus on illegal activity and other incidents that involved the use of violence and firearms in our community, we are identifying more offenders with alleged connections to gangs and are seeing prosecution action as a result."

Another patched Head Hunter has been arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm after an incident in Papakura in July.

Three rifles were located at the address, one of which was stolen in a burglary four years ago.

Items seized by Police during a search warrant in Ōtara as part of Operation Cobalt. Photo / Supplied

Proctor said the eyes and ears of the community had also sparked two search warrants in Manurewa and Ōtara, following reports of drug dealing.

Police found nearly half a kilogram of cannabis at an address in Ōtara, as well as thousands of dollars in cash. A Tribesmen patch was also seized.

A 25-year-old is facing a charge of possession of cannabis for supply and is before the Manukau District Court.

In Manurewa, police found up to $12,000 worth of cannabis at one address along with a pistol.

The 25-year-old King Cobra prospect at the address is facing a possession for supply charge over the find. He is also facing shoplifting charges in relation to other matters.

Items seized by Police during a search warrant in Manurewa as part of Operation Cobalt. Photo / Supplied

Police also searched a Flat Bush address where a firearms incident occurred earlier this year.

About 100 rounds of ammunition had previously been found at the address during a scene examination after the incident in late May.

Proctor said at that time the occupants were not located at the address.

"During this month's search warrant, Operation Cobalt staff arrested a 31-year-old man, who has connections to the Killer Beez."

The man has been charged with unlawful possession of the ammunition.

He is also facing drugs charges in relation to more than a kilogram of cannabis found in a vehicle at the address.

"Our focus is on reducing the prevalence of this sort of behaviour and those who are choosing to engage themselves in this should expect to come to our attention," Proctor said.