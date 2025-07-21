Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police seize $6000 in counterfeit cash after Facebook Marketplace scam

RNZ
2 mins to read

The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

By RNZ

Police seized thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash after an investigation into dodgy Facebook Marketplace deals.

Sergeant Pam Dravitski said police found $6000 and the “equipment used to manufacture these notes” while executing a search warrant at an Ōtara, South Auckland property.

It comes after reports of a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save