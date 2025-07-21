The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo / New Zealand Police

By RNZ

Police seized thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash after an investigation into dodgy Facebook Marketplace deals.

Sergeant Pam Dravitski said police found $6000 and the “equipment used to manufacture these notes” while executing a search warrant at an Ōtara, South Auckland property.

It comes after reports of a man purchasing items off the platform and requesting to pay cash, police said.

“The offender would allegedly use counterfeit cash to make the sale and take off with the goods,” Dravitski said.