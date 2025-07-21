Police seize $6000 in counterfeit cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
RNZ
2 mins to read
Save
The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo / New Zealand Police
By RNZ
Police seized thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash after an investigation into dodgy Facebook Marketplace deals.
Sergeant Pam Dravitski said police found $6000 and the “equipment used to manufacture these notes” while executing a search warrant at an Ōtara, South Auckland property.
It comes after reports of a
man purchasing items off the platform and requesting to pay cash, police said.
“The offender would allegedly use counterfeit cash to make the sale and take off with the goods,” Dravitski said.