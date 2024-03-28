Police seize 13 cars during Christchurch’s Chrome motor show, arrest three

Police kept their eye on motorists attending the Chrome NZ car show in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

Police kept their eye on motorists attending the Chrome NZ car show in Christchurch. Photo / NZME

Police arrested three people and seized 13 cars for doing burnouts during the Chrome car show in Christchurch.

They also summoned a further 11 people to appear in court and issued more than 30 speeding fines, with one person caught at 104km/h in a 50km/h zone and several others doing in excess of 80km/h in the same areas, Sergeant Luke Vaughan said.

The show ran over the March 1-3 weekend and attracted more than 500 vehicles and enthusiasts, Vaughan said.





“Our staff will continue to take action against antisocial road users. Drivers doing burnouts not only causes significant road damage, but also endangers other people on the road.

“Police also wish to thank the members of the community for their ongoing assistance in reporting their concerns and urge the public to continue to do so when they see illegal road user activity.”

People wishing to report such incidents can call police on 111, or 105 if it is after the fact, “with as much detail as you can safely gather, like number plates and descriptions or footage of vehicles”.