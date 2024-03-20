Police are desperately looking for the guardians of two young children found walking through a drive-through off State Highway 1 in Northland.
The two boys, aged about 2 and 3, were found walking along Tauroa St in Raumanga this evening about 7.30pm.
“One was wearing grey trackpants and a dinosaur jacket, while the other wore a red and black stripped shirt, and Spider Man shoes,” police said
Police said the two boys were found “walking through a drive-through”. There are McDonald’s and KFC restaurants on Tauroa St.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 111 and reference the event number P058165010.