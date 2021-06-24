Police seeking man following early-morning Wellington assault

Police have called for the public's assistance following Wellington assault. Photo / NZ Police

Police have called for the public's assistance following Wellington assault. Photo / NZ Police

Police have called for the public's help identifying a man they believe was involved in an early-morning assault in Wellington that left one person in hospital.

They believe the man may be able to help them with their investigation into the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a group of people fighting in the New World Chaffers carpark around 2.10am on June 19.

Detective Sergeant James Stewart said four people were taken into custody and the victim was taken to Wellington Hospital in serious condition.

He underwent surgery and remains in a serious but stable condition.

No one has been charged but police are continuing to investigate the incident, Stewart said.

"Police want to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images as they believe he may be able to assist with the investigation."

The man police believe was involved in an early-morning assault in Wellington. Photo / NZ Police

He was wearing a pink hoody.

"Anyone with information that can help is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210619/5096."