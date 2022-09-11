Police seeking driver involved in hit-and-run in Wellington

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on the collision. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking help from the public following a hit-and-run in Upper Hutt.

A Police spokesperson told the Herald a man in his 60s was crossing Ferguson Drive at the intersection with Milton St when he was struck by a dark sedan, shortly after 7pm last night.

"The man landed on the bonnet and windscreen before being knocked to the

ground.

"He was located with serious injuries and taken to hospital.

"The driver of the sedan did not stop to check on the man."

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information, which could help identify and locate the vehicle and the driver.

Police say the dark sedan may have some damage to its bonnet and windscreen.

Do you know more?

Police ask that if you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051868172. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.