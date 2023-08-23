Police want to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash in Ōtaki last week, and calling for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The crash happened between two vehicles about 8pm on Friday, August 18 on Mill Rd.

Police said one person died at the scene.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. As part of our inquiries, police would like to hear from any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230819/0747.