An elderly woman earlier reported missing has been found safe.
Police were seeking the public’s help in finding Janet Daniel, 82, who was thought to have been riding a mobility scooter before she went missing from her West Auckland home late yesterday.
She was last seen on Monday around Lincoln Rd, Henderson - 8km away - on a mobility scooter.
However, police said she has now been found and thanked the public for their help.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Her house was in New Lynn and she was known to travel around the centre of the suburb, as well as Newmarket, the police said.