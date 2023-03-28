Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Missing 82-year-old Auckland woman found ‘safe and well’

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An elderly woman earlier reported missing has been found safe.

Police were seeking the public’s help in finding Janet Daniel, 82, who was thought to have been riding a mobility scooter before she went missing from her West Auckland home late yesterday.

She was last seen on Monday around Lincoln Rd, Henderson - 8km away - on a mobility scooter.

However, police said she has now been found and thanked the public for their help.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Janet Daniel, 82 is missing from her New Lynn home. Photo / NZ Police
Janet Daniel, 82 is missing from her New Lynn home. Photo / NZ Police

Her house was in New Lynn and she was known to travel around the centre of the suburb, as well as Newmarket, the police said.

Latest from New Zealand