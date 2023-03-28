Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An elderly woman earlier reported missing has been found safe.

Police were seeking the public’s help in finding Janet Daniel, 82, who was thought to have been riding a mobility scooter before she went missing from her West Auckland home late yesterday.

She was last seen on Monday around Lincoln Rd, Henderson - 8km away - on a mobility scooter.

However, police said she has now been found and thanked the public for their help.

Janet Daniel, 82 is missing from her New Lynn home. Photo / NZ Police

Her house was in New Lynn and she was known to travel around the centre of the suburb, as well as Newmarket, the police said.