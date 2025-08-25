Police seek man in connection to Hobsonville assaults on elderly, robbery
Police are working to identify a man in connection with a series of serious assaults and a robbery targeting elderly people outside a supermarket.
About 9am on Wednesday, August 20, police received a report of a person stealing a bag and assaulting two elderly people outside the front of
Woolworths Hobsonville, a police spokesperson said.
One victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
Police urge anyone who may know this man to contact them using the reference number 250820/8466.