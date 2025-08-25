Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police seek man in connection to Hobsonville assaults on elderly, robbery

NZ Herald
Quick Read

NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Loafers Lodge murder trial begins in Wellington, man dies after sand dune collapse, and Luxon happy to delay police recruitment.

Police are working to identify a man in connection with a series of serious assaults and a robbery targeting elderly people outside a supermarket.

About 9am on Wednesday, August 20, police received a report of a person stealing a bag and assaulting two elderly people outside the front of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save