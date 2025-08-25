NZ Herald Afternoon Update | Loafers Lodge murder trial begins in Wellington, man dies after sand dune collapse, and Luxon happy to delay police recruitment.

Police seek man in connection to Hobsonville assaults on elderly, robbery

Police are working to identify a man in connection with a series of serious assaults and a robbery targeting elderly people outside a supermarket.

About 9am on Wednesday, August 20, police received a report of a person stealing a bag and assaulting two elderly people outside the front of Woolworths Hobsonville, a police spokesperson said.

One victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man pictured. Photo / NZ Police

Police urge anyone who may know this man to contact them using the reference number 250820/8466.