Police seek John-Boy Rakete, warn he shouldn't be approached

Police say John-Boy Rakete should not be approached by the public. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for 27-year-old John-Boy Rakete who has breached his release from prison conditions.

Rakete, 27, was jailed in relation to a brutal assault of a man on a petrol station forecourt.

As of yesterday morning, he was known to be in South Dunedin, a police statement said, however it was thought he may now be in Auckland.

Rakete was jailed for two years two months following the attack at a South Dunedin petrol station forecourt in 2018.

Nigel Landreth died 14 months after the incident — outside the then statutory time frame for the defendant to be deemed legally responsible.

A single punch knocked Landreth over and he smashed his head on the concrete.

Police said Rakete should not be approached and ask that anyone with information on hiss whereabouts call police on 111.

Police say John-Boy Rakete should not be approached by the public. Photo / NZ Police

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.