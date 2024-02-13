Auckland Transport comes under fire over train cancellations, the fourth option that could be added to 111 calls and rodent issues continue to plague Woolworths supermarkets in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police are seeking public assistance in locating a dangerous man who has several warrants out for his arrest.

Nepia Taonui is wanted by police on multiple weapons and firearms charges as well as breaching his court release conditions, police said.

Taonui is believed to be in the Waikato area.

Nepia Taonui has multiple warrants out for his arrest. Photo / NZ Police

Police have advised members of the public not to approach Taonui.

Police ask the public to report any sightings or information on Taonui’s whereabouts via 111, quoting case number 240115/4128.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.