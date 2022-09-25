Police seek help after stabbing victim found in central Wellington

Police are asking for the public's help after the stabbing in downtown Wellington.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found stabbed in downtown Wellington in the early hours of Sunday.

The man was found shortly after 4am on Courtenay Pl near the Taranaki St intersection, police said in a statement.

He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said inquiries into what happened continue.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and anyone who has video footage or images of the incident that can assist our inquiries."

The public can contact police on the 105 line or anonymously via Crimestoppers, quoting event number P052027015.