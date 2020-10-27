Police searching for witnesses in relation to woman's death in Christchurch

Photo / NZH

Police are searching for witnesses in relation to the death of a woman in Christchurch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said they are investigating the death of a woman near Summit Road, Heathcote Valley, between Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning.

Police are treating the woman's death as unexplained while they piece together a timeline of her movements.

They would like to talk to anyone who was near the Cattlestop Crag climbing

rock area on Sunday, or saw the woman walking in the Mt Pleasant, Lyttelton

or Summit Road area overnight on Sunday through to Monday morning.

The woman was of slim build, approximately 160cm tall with dreadlocked blonde hair.

She was wearing a dressing gown with a hood, white and blue paisley-patterned

long pants and black and white shoes.

"She may have had a black globe-brand longboard with her. This is about 1

metre in length with a slight dip in the middle of the board."

Police are yet to locate her longboard and would like to hear from anyone who

might have found it.

• Anyone with any information can contact police via 105 and quote file number

201026/8376. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously through

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.