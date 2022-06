Search and Rescues services are searching for missing rock climber. Photo / Supplied

A search is under way for a missing rock climber in Banks Peninsula.

Emergency services were called around 8.30pm yesterday after the climber didn't return home from a trip to the Peraki area, on the south side of Banks Peninsula.

Police Search and Rescue, Land SAR and Alpine Cliff Rescue staff searched the area last night, but weren't able to locate the person.

Police SAR and Alpine Cliff Rescue are continuing to search this morning.

-More to come