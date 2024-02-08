Police will scour the landfill for items of interest.

Police are searching a landfill in Porirua for evidence which could help solve the murder of 79-year-old Helen Gregory in Wellington.

Gregory was found dead at her home in Baroda St, Khandallah, last month and Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said today’s search of specific areas within the landfill could “significantly advance” the inquiry.

It’s believed a person of interest in the murder disposed of items several hours after Gregory was killed, and these items were later taken to the landfill.

Police continue to appeal for information from anyone who may have any information to assist their investigations.

Neighbours of Gregory’s described her to RNZ as a keen gardener, and a quiet woman who kept to herself.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told RNZ Gregory, who had gone to school with their aunty, spent a lot of her time gardening.

They said she was “very old school” and people would have mixed opinions about her - she either liked you, or she did not.

The amount of gardening she did and the layout and size of her hilly property helped keep her fit and out of a retirement home, they said.

