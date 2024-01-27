Initially police had been treating her death as unexplained but on Sunday Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said the post mortem showed “Helen died as a result of a violent act”.

By RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a woman in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said Helen Gregory, 79, was found deceased in her home at Baroda Street about 11.50pm on 24 January.

“Our thoughts remain with Helen’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Over the past several days, police have been conducting inquiries in the Baroda Street area.

A scene examination also remains ongoing at the address and police staff are expected to remain there for another day or two.

Police are appealing for the public’s help with their investigation, and want to hear from anyone who saw or had communication with Helen Gregory in the days before she was found dead. This includes any of her friends or contacts who have not yet been in touch with police.

“We also want to hear from anyone that was in Baroda Street on Wednesday 24 January, and who may have seen any unusual activity, or seen anyone they didn’t recognise as resident in the area,” Leitch said.

Anyone with information can report it to police on 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and reference the file number 240125/1641.

- RNZ