Police are still appealing for sightings of 79-year-old Christchurch woman Elisabeth, who has been missing since Wednesday.

A search is resuming across Christchurch today for a 79-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Police Search and Rescue, and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, are scouring Fendalton and Riccarton areas for Elisabeth.

The elderly resident was reported missing in Riccarton on Wednesday night.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of her at Mona Vale about 10am on Thursday.

But the search was suspended yesterday because of deteriorating weather conditions.