Police resume hunt for missing elderly Christchurch woman, family increasingly worried

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police are still appealing for sightings of 79-year-old Christchurch woman Elisabeth, who has been missing since Wednesday.

A search is resuming across Christchurch today for a 79-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Police Search and Rescue, and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, are scouring Fendalton and Riccarton areas for Elisabeth.

The elderly resident was reported missing in Riccarton on Wednesday

