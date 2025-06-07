A police spokesperson said residents might notice an increased police presence today and thanked them for their patience and understanding.
“Elisabeth’s loved ones are feeling increasingly concerned for her, and police are still urging anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward.
“We are also asking anyone in the area who has not yet checked any outbuildings for Elisabeth or unusual signs of disturbance to please do so.”
Elisabeth was wearing blue pants, a dark-coloured, long-sleeved top, black shoes and had distinctive long blonde/white hair.
She had been admitted to a Christchurch rest home the day she disappeared.
If anyone had seen Elisabeth or had any information about where she could be, they were asked to call 105 and quote reference number 250604/5465.