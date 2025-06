79-year old Elisabeth went missing with a confirmed sighting on Bartlett St, Riccarton. Photo / Police

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

79-year old Elisabeth went missing with a confirmed sighting on Bartlett St, Riccarton. Photo / Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a vulnerable, missing elderly woman in Christchurch.

Elisabeth, 79, went missing last night, with a confirmed sighting on Bartlett St, Riccarton.

There are also unconfirmed reports of Elisabeth being seen in Mona Vale around 10am today.

Elisabeth is wearing blue pants, a dark-coloured long-sleeve top, black shoes and has distinctive long blond/white hair.