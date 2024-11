One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a major police response in the East Auckland suburb of Glen Innes this evening.

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a major police response in the East Auckland suburb of Glen Innes this evening.

A police spokesperson said a motorist was seen driving a vehicle at speed on the motorway and then refused to stop for officers.

“With the assistance of Eagle helicopter to track, the vehicle came to a stop in Glen Innes and the driver was arrested.”

Residents described seeing a man in a car with a gun.