Police are attending to serious crash involving two vehicles. Photo / File

Diversions are in place following a serious crash on Ragioutu Road in Bainesse, Manawatu.

Police were called to the crash involving two vehicles around 6.15pm.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place," police said in a statement.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

A police spokesman said further information will be provided when available.