Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Police responding to robbery in Botany’s town centre

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Emergency services are on the scene at the Botany Town Centre after another store was targeted by brazen smash-and-grab robbers.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A police spokesperson said officers were called to an incident just after 6pm today.

A worker in the Botany Town Centre confirmed the Michael Hill jewellery store had been targeted by a group of people wearing all black.

The worker told the Herald she saw them running past the restaurant where she works before fleeing in a getaway car parked nearby.

The spokesperson said the robbers allegedly smashed a window and took items from the store.

Police are working to locate those involved.



Latest from New Zealand