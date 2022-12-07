Police responding to robbery in Botany’s town centre

Emergency services are on the scene at the Botany Town Centre after another store was targeted by brazen smash-and-grab robbers.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to an incident just after 6pm today.

A worker in the Botany Town Centre confirmed the Michael Hill jewellery store had been targeted by a group of people wearing all black.

The worker told the Herald she saw them running past the restaurant where she works before fleeing in a getaway car parked nearby.

The spokesperson said the robbers allegedly smashed a window and took items from the store.

Police are working to locate those involved.







