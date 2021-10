Members of the public are asked to avoid any areas with obvious police activity. Photo / NZME

Police are responding to a firearms incident near Tūrangi.

Cordons were in place in the vicinity of State Highway 1, north of Tūrangi, police said in a media statement.

Updates will be provided when available.