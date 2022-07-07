A car crashed on Domain Street in Devonport following a police incident. Photo / Lara Franks

Armed police are responding to an emergency incident and a pursuit through suburban streets that plunged at least four schools on Auckland's North Shore into lockdown.

Belmont Intermediate, Belmont Primary, Bayswater School and Takapuna Grammar School were all plunged into lockdown following instructions from police and the Ministry of Education.

Armed police blocked off Lake Rd, on which Takapuna Grammar is located, and also Bardia St which is a nearby side street.

Witnesses have provided photos to the Herald of crashed cars after an apparent police chase.

Police are on the scene of Domain Street in the suburb of Devonport on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / supplied

"Chase came to an end on Domain Street. Looks like another car was stolen and then hit into the back of our neighbours' car on the street," a post on a local Facebook page said.

"This was a scary experience, especially for those whose houses he ran into, but thankfully no one was physically hurt."

Another of the crashed cars on Devonport's Domain Street. Photo / supplied

Takapuna Grammar and Belmont Primary have said the lockdown has been lifted and their students are safe. Bayswater School has said the police incident which led to the lockdown is over, the school is out of lockdown and students are safe.

One Takapuna Grammar parent told the Herald a policeman blocking Lake Rd "just got out of the car with a massive gun" as she was driving past.

In an earlier Facebook post, Belmont Intermediate said it was in lockdown.

"All updates will be posted here when updates come to hand. All of the staff and students are safe."

Bayswater School said it had gone into lockdown because of a police incident in the area.

"We will continue to provide updates as often as possible. Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student's safety at risk. We will update you when the lockdown has been completed. Thank you."

Armed police in Auckland's Devonport. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Students at Takapuna Grammar were reportedly told to get under their desks, according to a text one student sent to their parent.

A post by the school said: "Students are safely inside buildings as instructed by police."

A woman has posted: "My Son just texted me "I LOVE YOU MUM" I'm so worried."

Another social media post says: "I just witnessed a cop do something fearless to catch the man. Like watching an action movie. Unbelievable. Yep, heroes exist.

"Not sure if it's appropriate to report on FB, but I can assure you that the danger is over thanks to a true hero."

More to come.