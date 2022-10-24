The cordoned off scene where a woman was stabbed in a park outside LynnMall. Photo / NZME

The cordoned off scene where a woman was stabbed in a park outside LynnMall. Photo / NZME

A woman has been stabbed with a screwdriver while sitting in a park waiting for her partner to do the shopping at Countdown LynnMall in West Auckland.

Her uncle, Kawiti Kawiti, told the Herald she had been targeted by a person who had previously made threats against her.

“He shouldn’t have done that.”

It’s understood the woman is a well known local identity.

Police confirmed they are responding to an emergency incident near LynnMall in West Auckland that has left one woman injured.

A large police presence is at the scene and an area of the park on Great North Rd has been cordoned off. Ambulances were at the scene but the woman has now been transported to Auckland City Hospital.

An officer investigating the assault could be seen taking a swab from the road.

Police have blocked two lanes on Great North Rd near the park.

“Police were called to a disorder incident on Great North Rd in New Lynn about 1.30pm,” police said in a statement.





A woman was injured and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

“A man is custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The incident took place on Great North Rd itself between Veronica St and Memorial Drive.

Motorists in the area may experience delays.

The cordoned off scene where a woman was stabbed in a park outside LynnMall. Photo / NZME

Lynn Mall was the scene of a graphic knife attack in September last year.

During that incident, Ahamed Samsudeen began attacking shoppers with a knife taken from the grocery store’s shelves.

Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim born in Sri Lanka who had - successfully - sought refugee status eight years earlier but whose growing radicalisation had put him in the sights of police, the judiciary and even the Prime Minister, injured eight people before being shot dead by elite undercover police trailing him 24/7.

More to come.