Police received reports of a disorder in Clendon Park at about 9.30pm. Photo / NZME

A person has been moderately injured in what police describe as "a disorder incident" in Auckland's Clendon Park.

Police received reports of disorder in Clendon Park about 9.30pm.

It is understood one male has received moderate injures.

South Auckland residents say they can hear multiple sirens and a helicopter in the area. One resident said they possibly heard gunshots at the Clendon Shopping Centre carpark.

"Police are still at the scene determining what has happened," a spokesperson said.

