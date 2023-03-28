Police respond to serious workplace incident in Queenstown

Emergency services are responding to a serious workplace incident in Queenstown.
A helicopter, multiple fire units, ambulance and police are at the scene of the incident at Jack’s Point on Homestead Bay Rd.
Police confirmed in a statement they were called to the workplace at 2.45pm.
“The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been notified,” police said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A local resident on nearby McAdams Rd told the Herald she heard a helicopter and sirens about 20 minutes ago.
She said there’s a small amount of subdivision construction happening in the area, but at the end of the street is a clubhouse where an “enormous amount” of construction work is taking place.
More to come.