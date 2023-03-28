Police respond to serious workplace incident in Queenstown

A local resident on McAdams Drive told the Herald she heard a helicopter and sirens near her business based on the street. Photo / James Allan

Emergency services are responding to a serious workplace incident in Queenstown.

A helicopter, multiple fire units, ambulance and police are at the scene of the incident at Jack’s Point on Homestead Bay Rd.

Police confirmed in a statement they were called to the workplace at 2.45pm.

Emergency services attend the scene of a workplace accident at Jack's Point, Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

“The Serious Crash Unit and WorkSafe have been notified,” police said.

She said there’s a small amount of subdivision construction happening in the area, but at the end of the street is a clubhouse where an “enormous amount” of construction work is taking place.

More to come.