Police respond to robberies in Christchurch

Police are responding to a spate of robberies in Christchurch.
They were called out to a business on Lillian St in Halswell at 6.20am and then another commercial property in Sockburn at 10am.
The Herald understands the robbery was at Racecourse Dairy.
A police spokeswoman said investigations are continuing for both incidents.
Early reports suggest several offenders raided the Halswell business, and fled before police arrived.
It follows a third robbery at the Keyes Rd Dairy in New Brighton on Sunday, when offenders took off in a car with stolen items.