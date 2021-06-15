Police respond to robberies in Christchurch

Police responded to reports of a robbery at a dairy in Sockburn. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to a spate of robberies in Christchurch.

They were called out to a business on Lillian St in Halswell at 6.20am and then another commercial property in Sockburn at 10am.

The Herald understands the robbery was at Racecourse Dairy.

A police spokeswoman said investigations are continuing for both incidents.

Early reports suggest several offenders raided the Halswell business, and fled before police arrived.

It follows a third robbery at the Keyes Rd Dairy in New Brighton on Sunday, when offenders took off in a car with stolen items.