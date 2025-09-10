Police had never given the documentary crew access to film anything involving the children, nor had such access been sought, she said.

“The agreement with police specifies that, beyond photos already in the media, the children will not be identified on screen in the film.”

Trevett said this applies unless there is written consent from both the children’s legal guardian and police.

Dame Julie Christie and a cameraman at the scene of the Tom Phillips shooting. Photo / Mike Scott

Police also have final approval over the use of content, as is standard for all documentary or follow-TV agreements.

Trevett said this includes content that might affect victims, and content that might harm the children or members of the wider family.

Matters affecting privacy and youth issues are also included, and all filming is required to comply with court orders and laws, including privacy laws.

She confirmed that police are not receiving any payment for participating.

The production is not allowed to be broadcast before the completion of any Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), coronial or other inquiries, Trevett said.

Documentary filmmakers are believed to be linked to producer Dame Julie Christie. Photo / Michael Craig

Family oppose documentary

The family of Phillips have said they’re “disturbed” by the documentary that’s being made about the case.

In a statement to RNZ, Phillips’ sister Rozzi Phillips spoke out against the documentary.

“Our family is disturbed that anyone would want to profit from our tragedy. At this worst of times, the children’s privacy must be protected. They should not be filmed. No footage of them should be published, and their ordeal and recovery should not be used for entertainment.”

The mother of the Phillips children, Cat, has told RNZ Māori news podcast Mata that she does not support or consent to a documentary being made about the disappearance of Tom Phillips and the couple’s three children.

A photo posted on social media by Cat of her and her three children during a visit to the park in November 2021.

“We are aware of a documentary being produced about the ordeal my children have endured for nearly four years,” Cat told Mata.

“When informed of this project by the police, I made it absolutely clear that I do not support, endorse or consent to its production.

“My children and our whānau are navigating an experience few could ever imagine. Each day brings uncertainty, and our only wish is to move forward with privacy, healing, and dignity.

“We again wish to state unequivocally: We do not support, nor do we consent to, this documentary.”

Media react to documentary

The documentary has come under significant media scrutiny about whether it should proceed.

Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan raised concerns about the impact on the Phillips children.

“I think this documentary needs to be killed off immediately,” she said.

One journalist told the Herald’s Media Insider column that members of the crew had been allowed through the cordon on Tuesday evening and, for at least two hours, were working at the scene where Phillips shot a police constable at close range, before the father-of-three was shot dead by other officers.

The crew had also been given up-close, exclusive access to senior officers during the day, the journalist said.

One journalist questioned why this was allowed to happen.

“We’re here for the public interest. They’re there to make money. Why would the police be giving them such access? Maybe it’s because the police are able to control the narrative somewhat.”

‘We’re very mindful of the impact of this whole situation’

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers was asked by ZB Drive host du Plessis-Allan whether police would proceed with the documentary, despite the potential impact on the children.

“We’re very mindful of the impact of this whole situation ... our job is to certainly ensure that the children are given the best future that they can possibly have. So we’re mindful of all of that.

Police Commisioner Richard Chambers and Minister for Police Mark Mitchell. Photo / Mike Scott

“It’s like any other occasion where we make a documentary; we always operate within the law, and we also always take on board all the privacy considerations. This situation is absolutely no different,” he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he did not have an issue with the documentary, but the priority was the welfare and support for the children.

