Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Media Insider: Reality TV legend Dame Julie Christie producing Tom Phillips documentary - crew receives exclusive access behind police cordons; police commissioner questioned on whether it should proceed

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Dame Julie Christie and a cameraman at the scene of the Tom Phillips shooting and recovery of his children after a four-year search. Photo / Mike Scott

Dame Julie Christie and a cameraman at the scene of the Tom Phillips shooting and recovery of his children after a four-year search. Photo / Mike Scott

One of New Zealand’s most successful businesswomen is behind a new documentary on Tom Phillips, with exclusive police access. Christie says the documentary is “really important to me”, but its future is now being questioned by other media, with a call to kill it “immediately”.

Reality TV legend Dame is producing a major new documentary on the Tom Phillips case and is receiving exclusive access behind police cordons as officers investigate his four years on the run and the shootout that led to his death.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save