In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, warning over new maths curriculum, car hits house in Auckland, KidsCan's record waitlist. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A car has smashed through the front window of a Kiwibank branch in Paraparaumu and parked itself inside the bank this evening.

A police spokesperson said they were responding to a single-vehicle crash just off Amohia St, reported about 5.45pm.

“No injuries have been reported, and the road remains open.”

An image posted to social media shows police officers standing in front of the Kiwibank, with shards of glass strewn across the sidewalk.