He said LandSAR volunteers walked four hours through near-freezing temperatures and 50km/h winds to lead the family to safety.

The trio and their rescuers were all eventually out by around midnight.

“Police would like to remind people walking in the outdoors, particularly on the unforgiving Mt Taranaki, that preparation is key and to know your limits,” Jacobs said.

“In this instance last night, the family had changed their plans without informing anyone and the man had just 5% battery on his phone as emergency services were attempting to gain their location by it via GPS.

“Fortunately, the group made it out safely, however, the outcome could have been very different.”

Jacobs said hikers should always carry two forms of communication in and around Mt Taranaki and be prepared to stay overnight if caught out.

“If you get into trouble, please call 111 as soon as possible, as this will enable an emergency response at the earliest opportunity,” Jacobs said.

“Police would like to thank Taranaki LandSAR and the Department of Conservation for their dedication and response last night in tough conditions.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.