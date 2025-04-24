- Police Search and Rescue and Land Search and Rescue retrieved a family of three lost on Mt Taranaki.
- The rescuers walked four hours through near-freezing temperatures and 50km/h winds.
- Police say hikers need to be prepared before venturing on to hikes such as Mt Taranaki.
Police have issued a stern warning to hikers after rescuing a man and his two children from Mt Taranaki last night in near-freezing conditions.
Police Search and Rescue (SAR), Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) and a Department of Conservation (DoC) volunteer were called after the trio did not return from the Pouakai Range.
SAR Incident Controller Detective Gerhard Jacobs said the family were unfamiliar with the area and underprepared for the cold conditions.