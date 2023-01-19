Police reopen theft case after incorrectly dismissing ‘concrete’ evidence

Offenders stole Sarah Wardle's card without any initial follow-up action from police, despite "concrete" evidence collected. Photo / NZME

An Auckland woman who was the victim of a card theft has had her case reopened after clear evidence was “incorrectly” dismissed.

The victim complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority about authorities refusing to pursue further enquiries, despite her providing clear CCTV footage of the offenders.

Sarah Wardle visited a West Auckland liquor shop in November last year when she dropped her wallet, during which her debit card fell out.

She discovered it was missing when she arrived home and returned to the shop the following day - but was unable to locate where the card had fallen.

After speaking with the store owner and reviewing CCTV footage, Wardle discovered the shop’s camera had captured her dropping two cards and, shortly after, a man picking them up.

He was wearing a hi-vis jacket and he and two other men left in what appeared to be a work vehicle.

“He walked back with his beer, handed the card to somebody in the truck and drove off. It was really clear,” Wardle told the Herald.

Wardle took a video of the CCTV footage on her phone, along with photos of the alleged offender and the truck’s number plate.

While the liquor store posted the offender’s photo on its shop counter, Wardle went to the police with the evidence.

The thief stole $1400 from the card, which thankfully was fully refunded by her bank.

However, the police response did not satisfy Wardle.

“I got an email on November 30th saying police didn’t have enough resources to keep investigating and that it was a bank problem,” she said.

“But I was like, it’s theft - it should be on them.”

Annoyed by the lack of police action, Wardle filed an expression of dissatisfaction form as well as an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) complaint.

The IPCA told her it would take roughly two months to investigate the matter.

Less than a month after complaining, a senior constable in Waitematā called Wardle to reiterate the police would not be acting on her supplied evidence.

The senior officer, according to Wardle, stated the lack of police resources as the reason behind the decision.

“I said [to him] ‘but you have a photo of the truck, could you not see where it drove to?’ He was trying to justify why they wouldn’t look into it,” she said.

“He said it would require going to all the places the guy spent the money and justifying through CCTV that it was him. Pretty disappointing as they had what I thought was concrete evidence.”

Wardle got in touch with the Herald following last week’s story of a businessman who had evidence he collected snubbed by police after his fuel card was stolen and had $23,000 in fuel stolen.

On Monday, Wardle was phoned “out of the blue” by police to be told her file had been reopened.

“Auckland Central [police] called me and said they reviewed the case,” she said.

“They said the case wasn’t dealt with correctly and since I had CCTV photos and footage, it was appropriate they should investigate it.”

Wardle called the timing bizarre.

A police spokespersonsaid initial inquiries had been fully completed to identify those responsible, with the investigation remaining active.

“Police are also working with the victim to resolve the matter.”

Police acknowledged dismissing the evidence was an “administrative error”, which led to the case file being temporarily inactivated early.

“However, this has since been rectified,” the spokesperson said.

There was also an acknowledgement of Wardle’s IPCA complaint.

On Wednesday, police got back in touch with Wardle to confirm the CCTV footage had been handed to several police stations - in case the offender was arrested on another offence.

However, because the matter was not related to the New Zealand Transport Agency, Wardle said police were unable to make any further inquiries on the evidence connecting the truck.

“It’s improvement in that they acknowledged the mistake, but they could hear the disappointment in my voice - I just don’t think it will be resolved,” said Wardle.